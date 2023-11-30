Poole posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Magic.

Poole delivered an improved effort Wednesday, a welcome sight for anyone rostering him. To say it's been a disappointing season would be an understatement. With an ADP in the fourth round of many drafts, he currently sits just outside the top 200 in nine-category formats. His upside is too high for him to be dropped, so managers simply need to hold and hope that this performance leads to increased production.