Poole produced 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 132-116 victory over Charlotte.

Poole topped 20 points for the second time this season during Monday's loss to Philadelphia, but he was unable to replicate those results with an inefficient showing from the floor Wednesday. He also didn't have much production in secondary categories, but that can at least partially be attributed to playing just 20 minutes in the blowout win. He's averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 assists in 26.9 minutes per game and should have better performances in closer matchups.