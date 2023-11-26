Poole will not play in Saturday's game against Atlanta due to left ankle soreness.
The Wizards originally listed Poole with the starters, but he was a late scratch after experiencing some soreness prior to tipoff. Corey Kispert will start in Poole's place. It remains to be seen if Poole will be ready for Monday's game against Detroit.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leads way for Wiz with 26 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Drops 30 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Struggles from field•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Fills stat sheet but shoots poorly•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Struggles continue Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Inefficient against Charlotte•