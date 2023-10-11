Poole posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 20 minutes in Tuesday's 145-82 preseason win over Cairns.

Poole led all players in Tuesday's preseason contest in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring and two points shy of the 20-point mark in a blowout win. Poole enters his first season with the Wizards this year after finishing a four-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors and should see plenty of playing time with Washington in his fifth NBA season.