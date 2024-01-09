Poole supplied 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and five assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 136-128 loss to the Thunder.

The former Warrior led the Wizards in scoring on the night while posting his best performance since he erupted for 30 against the Magic on Dec. 26. Poole is still struggling to find some consistency in Washington though, and he failed to produce more than 14 points in any of the six games between those big efforts. Since the beginning of December, Poole is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists, 2.1 threes, 2.0 boards and 0.8 steals.