Poole registered 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Pacers.
Poole scored at least 20 points for the second straight game, a welcome sight for managers everywhere. Obviously, this doesn't make up for his lackluster season where he ranks outside the top 170 in nine-category elagues. However, it is a situation to monitor moving forward. If he can string a few good games together, a sneaky sell-high opportunity could present itself.
