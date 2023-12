Poole posted 25 points (7-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors.

Poole led all Wizards in threes made and scoring while securing a team-best pair of steals defensively in a balanced showing. Poole has reached 25 or more points in six games this season, including in three of hist last five contests. He has also recorded a pair of steals in seven outings this year.