Poole chipped in a team-high 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Rockets.

The fifth-year guard bounced back from a brief shooting slump that had seen him score just 31 points total over the prior three games. Overall, Poole has adjusted well to being on the second unit, and in 12 games since being shifted to the bench he's averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 threes, 3.1 boards and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes a contest -- numbers right in line with his production for the Warriors in 2022-23.