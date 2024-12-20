Poole provided 27 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 win over the Hornets.

Poole's efficient scoring helped him post a team-high 27 points during Thursday's victory. Through his first 23 appearances this season, the 25-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 20.6 points per contest. Poole's productive scoring is largely due to him shooting 39.8 percent on 8.1 three-point attempts per game.