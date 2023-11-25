Poole ended with 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 131-128 loss to the Bucks.

Despite making just one of six attempts from beyond the arc, Poole finished with a respectable 9-for-20 mark from the field overall, exceeding his 39.9 percent shooting percentage on the campaign. The talented young guard rounded out a strong stat line with a season-high seven dimes and a season-high-tying five boards. As expected coming into the season, Poole has largely been allowed to fire away, especially of late -- he's taken at least 20 field-goal attempts in three straight games and is averaging 26.7 points over that stretch. He's shooting just 41.8 over that span however, and fantasy managers who roster Poole should be well aware that the downside to his scoring potential is a poor field-goal percentage and limited production in categories outside of points and triples.