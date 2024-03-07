Poole amassed 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Magic.

Over his last eight games since being moved to the bench, Poole has averaged 23.8 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting (including 38.2 percent from three), 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 30.0 minutes. It appears his playing time hasn't been hurt since joining the second unit, and he was out on the floor for most of the fourth quarter in Wednesday's loss.