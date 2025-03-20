Poole (elbow) finished with two points (1-11 FG, 0-9 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Jazz.

Poole played through an elbow injury Wednesday, but it's fair to wonder if he was hampered at all during a miserable shooting night. The combo guard has now failed to hit double figures in scoring in consecutive outings, and it appears the rebuilding Wizards are beginning to manage his workload significantly. Poole was limited to 11 minutes in Monday's game against Portland, so his playing time will be something for fantasy managers to monitor in the closing weeks.