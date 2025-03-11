Poole notched 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Raptors.

Poole recorded an impressive 34-point effort in his return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday, but he couldn't repeat the same numbers against the same opponent two days later. Poole is an accomplished scorer, but he lacks consistency on a game-to-game level to move into the next level of his career. He's averaging 22.7 points per game since the beginning of February, but it's worth noting he's surpassed the 20-point mark just six times over that 13-game stretch.