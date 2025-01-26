Poole supplied 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and six steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 loss to the Suns.
Poole has been productive during the Wizards' lost season, providing decent fantasy value despite his team's gloomy prospects. One reason for his positive results is a willingness to put up the long-range shot. He's currently averaging 9.3 three-point attempts per game, which is well above his previous seasonal averages.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Another poor shooting effort•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 38 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 20 points in defeat•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Shoots blanks from downtown•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 22 points in return•