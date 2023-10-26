Poole registered 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 143-120 loss to the Pacers.

Poole was traded by the Warriors on June 22 in exchange for Chris Paul in a move the Wizards participated in to add scoring alongside forward Kyle Kuzma. Poole had an up-and-down preseason that included a 41-point performance Oct. 19 followed by a 1-of-15 shooting display just two days later. He was second on the team in scoring Wednesday behind Kuzma but missed all six of his three-point attempts while turning the ball over four times, which was most on the team. He'll look to get his three-point stroke going Saturday when the Wizards host the Grizzlies in their home opener.