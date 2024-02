Poole will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Nuggets,Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

The Wizards haven't announced who will replace Poole in the lineup yet, but Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert are both candidates. Poole has struggled mightily in February, posting averages of 10.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers on 29.9 percent shooting from the field.