Poole provided 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 loss to the Raptors.

It wasn't a particularly impressive performance, but Poole tied Kyle Kuzma for the team lead in scoring in the rout. Poole has begun to deliver some ceiling games, scoring at least 25 points in four of his last seven contests while averaging 22.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 threes, 2.7 boards and 1.1 steals over that stretch. The fifth-year guard has had a bumpy beginning to his Washington tenure, but he may be rounding into form.