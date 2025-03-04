Poole (elbow) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Utah.

Poole is set to return from a two-game absence due to a hyperextended elbow. The combo guard has averaged 22.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 32.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.