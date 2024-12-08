Poole ended Saturday's 122-113 victory over the Nuggets with 39 points (12-26 FG, 9-20 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 40 minutes.

It was a wonderful performance by Poole, whose 39 points and eight dimes led the team Saturday. While Poole turned the ball over six times and fell just three points shy of his season-high mark that was set during a Nov. 13 loss to the Spurs, he nailed a season-high nine three-pointers. In his last 10 games, Poole is averaging 21.9 points, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.7 percent from deep. Washington's offense should continue to run through Poole at point guard, and the 25-year-old combo guard figures to continue handling added usage until Kyle Kuzma (rib), Alex Sarr (back) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) are healthy for the Wizards.