Poole finished with 41 points (10-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 15-16 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 preseason win over New York.

Poole exploded offensively in Wednesday's preseason win over New York, leading all players in the contest in scoring, threes made and three throws made en route to a 41-point showing. Poole has had a strong preseason for Washington, averaging 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over three contests.