Poole totaled 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Knicks.

Poole was perfect from the free throw line while connecting on a pair of threes while finishing with a team-best scoring mark in Thursday's defeat. Poole has recorded at least 24 points in 11 games this year, including three times over his last five contests.