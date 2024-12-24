Poole recorded 31 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder.

The Wizards were run out of the building, but Poole played a massive amount of minutes and rewarded his fantasy managers. Through 25 games, Poole is on pace to post fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 21.2 points, 5.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 3.5 three-pointers.