Poole logged 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to the Hawks.

Poole entered the 2023-24 season with the expectation of being one of the Wizards' primary scoring weapons alongside Kyle Kuzma, but his shooting woes have reduced his upside in the early stages of the season. It's entirely possible that he's going through a slump and could bounce back as the season progresses, but as of now, the struggles are real. Through four games, Poole is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from the field while averaging 17.3 points per contest.