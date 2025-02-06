Poole accumulated 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-102 victory over the Nets.

The Wizards clinched the win against the Nets in this battle of likely lottery-bound teams, though fantasy managers won't be completely happy with Poole's display due to his subpar shooting numbers. The shooting woes have been a persistent issue of late, and he's made just 31.7 percent of his shots over his last five games -- a span in which he's averaging a mere 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.