Poole had seven points (3-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 96-87 loss to the Pistons.

Coming off a season-high 38-point performance Wednesday against the Nets, Poole regressed with a seven-point outing Friday. He shot 20.0 percent from the field and missed all but one of his three-point attempts. Poole was responsible for five of the Wizards' 18 turnovers, which was tied with Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija for most on the team. Poole will look to bounce back Sunday against the Heat.