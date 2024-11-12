Poole had 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 107-92 loss to the Rockets.

Poole is expected to operate as one of the Wizards' go-to players on offense on a regular basis, but that's hard to do when he's shooting just 42.6 percent from the field. Poole is averaging 20.0 points per game and should remain a capable player in most formats, but his lack of efficiency certainly impacts his upside the wrong way in some leagues, particularly the category-based ones.