Poole closed Monday's 127-115 loss to the Jazz with 32 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes off the bench.

The fifth-year guard led the Wizards in scoring on the night as he continues to come alive as part of the second unit. Poole has topped 30 points three times in seven games since shifting to the bench -- his three highest-scoring performances of the season -- and is averaging 23.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 threes, 2.9 boards and 1.1 steals over that stretch. Rookie Bilal Coulibaly hasn't made a big impact as a starter in his place, but Poole's surge in production will likely mean he remains in his current role.