Poole posted 34 points (12-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 win over the Raptors.

The 25-year-old guard had missed the prior three games with a sore elbow, but Poole's shooting was on point Saturday as he led all scorers on the night. He's topped 30 points three times in his last nine appearances, and the seven made three-pointers represented his best performance from long distance since a revenge game against the Warriors on Jan. 18, when an 8-for-15 effort from beyond the arc fueled a 38-point eruption.