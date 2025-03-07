Head coach Brian Keefe said that Poole (elbow) participated in Friday's practice, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

The combo guard has missed the club's last three outings due to a hyperextended right elbow, though his presence at practice Friday bodes well for his status ahead of Saturday's game against Toronto. The Wizards are expected to provide more details on Poole's availability Friday afternoon. The 25-year-old has averaged 23.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.