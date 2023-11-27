Poole (ankle), who's officially listed as questionable, was present at the Wizards' morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game versus the Pistons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Poole was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's matchup versus Atlanta, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, due to left ankle soreness. He's in danger of missing a second consecutive game due to the injury, but his presence at shootaround is a good sign. Poole's availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.