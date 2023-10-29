Poole recorded 27 points (8-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Poole didn't have his best shooting performance and was decidedly careless in his efficiency at some point in the second half when the Wizards were leading by a wide margin. However, he tightened things down the stretch and made some big plays in the fourth quarter to ice the win. Poole has scored 45 total points across his first two outings in a Wizards uniform, but the shooting woes are real -- he has made just 15 of his 41 shots from the field and four of his 18 three-point attempts in that span.