Poole logged 30 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-119 loss to the Magic.

Poole tied his season-best scoring mark, but his efforts were not enough to lift the reeling Wizards to victory here. Poole has struggled with efficiency most of the season, and at times, he's had problems assuming a leading role on offense. Still, he remains valuable in fantasy due to his scoring prowess and above-average volume, even if his overall numbers have taken a step back compared to his previous two years with the Warriors.