Poole (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami.
Poole was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Friday. If Poole remains sidelined, Bilal Coulibaly could draw another start for Washington.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Bounces back with 18 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Disappears in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Perfect from line as top scorer•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leads all scorers in loss•