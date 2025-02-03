Poole (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Poole was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. In his last outing against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Poole recorded 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 35 minutes. If Poole can't go, Malcolm Brogdon, Carlton Carrington and Corey Kispert could be more involved for the Wizards.
