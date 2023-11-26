Poole (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Detroit.
Poole is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Corey Kispert started in his absence in Saturday's loss to Atlanta, while Bilal Coulibaly and Jared Butler saw enlarged workloads.
