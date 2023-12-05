Poole (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Poole missed a game on Nov. 25 due to his ankle, but he's been powering through it sense. He struggled mightily in his most recent outing against the Magic on Friday, scoring 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field with four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two turnovers. With Landry Shamet (neck) also questionable, we could see more of Corey Kispert and maybe even Jared Butler.