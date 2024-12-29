Poole (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Poole could miss a second straight game due to a bruised left hip. Malcolm Brogdon would be in line to start Monday while Carlton Carrington and Johnny Davis would see an uptick in playing time off the bench if Poole is ruled out.
