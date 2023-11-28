Poole registered 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 126-107 victory over the Pistons.

Poole missed Washington's previous contest due to ankle soreness, but he was able to suit up against Detroit on Monday. The fifth-year guard didn't perform to his usual standard, however, taking a season-low nine field-goal attempts and failing to drain a three-pointer for just the third time on the campaign. It's unclear if the ankle issue contributed to his subpar stat line, but Poole will have a chance to turn things around when the Wizards visit Orlando on Wednesday.