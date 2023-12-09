Poole supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 124-97 loss to the Nets.

The normally high-volume shooter took a season-low seven shots Friday night. Poole's eight points also broke a seven-game stretch of scoring in double-digits as he struggled to get involved on offense. His 24 minutes of playing time was the lowest since Nov 1. due to the large deficit and he'll look to get back on track Monday against the 76ers.