Poole supplied 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, six assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to the Heat.

Poole finished as Washington's second-leading scorer behind Kyle Kuzma, who tallied 22 points. Poole's production was more efficient than Kuzma's, however, as he made as many field-goals (eight) as Kuzma on five fewer attempts. Poole was particularly sharp from deep, knocking down three of four three-point tries. Given his efficiency and the fact that he added season-best marks in assists (six) and thefts (four), this was arguably Poole's finest game in a Wizards uniform thus far.