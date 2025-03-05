Poole (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah.

Poole was left off the club's initial injury report for Wednesday, though he has now been ruled out for a third consecutive contest due to the hyperextended right elbow. Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart could see a bump in minutes due to Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) and Poole being sidelined. The combo guard's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Raptors.