Poole (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Poole is dealing with a non-COVID illness and will be sidelined for the first time since Jan. 31. Jared Butler and Johnny Davis could see increased run Friday, while Poole's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against Boston.
