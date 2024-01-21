Poole chipped in 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Spurs.

Poole has not lived up to expectations in his first season with the Wizards, but he delivered a decent stat line here, though he didn't do much outside of scoring. That's where most of his fantasy upside comes from, though, and on that note, Poole is averaging 21.3 points per game over his last six outings, perhaps starting to leave behind some of the struggles he had earlier in the campaign.