Poole chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to Orlando.

Poole didn't do much outside of scoring, and the veteran guard isn't bringing much to the table for a reeling Wizards team already thinking about the 2025-26 season. Poole's struggles have been noticeable in recent games, too. He's gone seven straight games without reaching the 20-point plateau, and he's shooting just 40.7 percent from the floor, and 34.5 percent from three-point range, over that stretch.