Poole posted 20 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to Minnesota.

Poole produced a solid bounce-back performance following a 13-point outing in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, during which he shot only 3-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Kyle Kuzma (22 points) on Monday, and Poole notched his 21st outing with 20-plus points through 31 regular-season appearances. Moreover, the star guard also recorded multiple steals for the 18th time this season, and he is on pace to average a career-high 1.5 swipes per contest.