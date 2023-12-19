Poole contributed 28 points (10-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt) and two assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 143-131 loss to the Kings.

Poole didn't do much outside of scoring, but his scoring figures were enough to make him a relevant fantasy contributor. However, the former Warriors guard has often been criticized due to his lack of consistency and efficiency, which has also been a trend in recent games. Even though he joined the Warriors with the idea of being the team's go-to scorer, it's worth noting such hasn't been the case, and it's already the clear second option on offense behind Kyle Kuzma. The numbers back that up, as Poole has scored 20 or more points in just three of his last 10 appearances.