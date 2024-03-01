Poole notched 34 points (13-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Poole has flashed tremendous upside during his tenure with the Wizards, but there's a lot of variance when looking at his totals as a whole. His volatility is one reason why he continues to play with thew second unit, but he's difficult to bench once he gets going. Thursday was a perfect example of what Poole can do when he is dialed in. His dependability is still an issue, as he's failed to score in double-digits 10 times over 57 games