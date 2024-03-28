Poole notched 38 points (15-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds over 44 minutes in Wednesday's 112-119 overtime loss to Brooklyn.

Poole led all players in Wednesday's contest in threes made while posting a game-high-tying point total and ending two assists and three boards shy of a triple-double in a well-rounded performance. Poole set season high marks in scoring and rebounds, notching his eighth game of the year with five or more threes.