Poole ended Friday's 114-90 loss to the Cavaliers with two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one block in 23 minutes.

The highest stat Poole had in Friday's loss was his four personal fouls. He's averaging 9.4 shots over his last five games and his four attempts Friday was his lowest on the season. Poole has failed to score in double-digits in three of his last four games and is averaging 8.4 points per game in his last five appearances.