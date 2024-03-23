Poole (hip) is available for Saturday's game versus the Raptors.
Poole has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right hip contusion. The 24-year-old guard has posted 45.5/38.3/90.9 shooting splits across his 11 appearances so far in March.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leads from deep in 30-point outing•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Joins starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leads team from second unit•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Struggles from deep off bench•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leads Wizards off bench Wednesday•